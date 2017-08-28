Man in court Newtownards kidnapping

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in Newtownards Magistrates Court charged with kidnapping.

Nathan Willis from the Shore Road in Belfast was also charged with possession of an imitation hand gun, assault and possession of ecstasy with intent to supply.

He will appear again next month.

The charge is in relation to the reported kidnapping of a 20-year-old man in Newtownards on Wednesday.

Two other men, aged 25 and 32, have been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences connected to the kidnapping.