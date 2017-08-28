PSNI investigated over 'inappropriate tweets'

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The PSNI staff being investigated are all believed to be based in the Greater Belfast area

A number of police officers or Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) support staff are being investigated over allegations of inappropriate use of the social media network Twitter.

The PSNI confirmed that an inquiry was under way.

The Guardian reports that about "half a dozen" PSNI staff members were under investigation amid allegations of racist, sexist and sectarian tweets.

It said the staff are all believed to be based in the greater Belfast area.

It is understood the twitter accounts at the centre of the investigation - one of which regularly tweeted opinions about policing operations - have all been taken down.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, who is responsible for Professional Standards, said: "I can confirm that PSNI is examining material posted on personal social media accounts by a number of individuals and are undertaking investigations to establish if the individuals are all serving officers.

"At this stage it would be inappropriate to provide responses to queries raised in relation to one individual."

In a statement, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland said it would "urge our officers to exercise great care and caution in their use of all social media platforms".

"There are dangers and pitfalls," said the statement. "There is also still a 'severe' threat to our officers and it's essential for their own safety, and the safety of their colleagues, that offices realise the risks and take all necessary precautions to avoid unnecessary attention."

This is not the first Twitter scandal to hit the PSNI, last August, Chief Constable George Hamilton apologised for tweeting that an officer should "dry your eyes" after the individual raised concerns about working conditions.