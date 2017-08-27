Man charged with Newtownards kidnapping

A 23-year-old man will appear in court on Monday after being charged with kidnapping.

The charge is in relation to the reported kidnapping of a 20-year-old man in Newtownards on Wednesday.

Two other men, aged 25 and 32, have been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences connected to the kidnapping.

Police in Bangor said the charged man will appear in Newtownards Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, common assault, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.