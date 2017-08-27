Northern Ireland

Suspect device removed after north Belfast security alert

Stanhope Street, Belfast Image copyright Google
Image caption The suspect device was found in the Stanhope Street area of Belfast (archive picture)

A suspect device which was found outside a property in north Belfast has been taken away for further examination.

Army bomb experts attended the scene of a security alert in the Stanhope Street area on Saturday.

A number of people were moved from their homes during the alert.

Police said a suspicious object, which contained component parts, was taken away for further forensic examination.

They have appealed for information about the incident.