Motorcyclist dies after crash in Cabra
- 27 August 2017
A 43-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Cabra, County Down.
The man was steering a motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a car at about 20:30 BST on Saturday.
The incident happened on the Castlewellan Road.
Police have appealed for information.