Woman drowns in Lough Erne incident

Image caption Lough Erne is a popular tourist destination

A woman has drowned in Lough Erne in County Fermanagh.

Two people were pulled from the water at the Round 'O' Jetty in Enniskillen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man, who was taken to hospital, had gone into the water after the woman, the Ambulance Service said. His condition is not known.

Rosemary Barton, Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, commended the "member of the pubic who raised the alert".

"I extend my deepest sympathy to the family of the lady who died as the result of a boating tragedy in Enniskillen," she added.

"It is very sad that something like this should happen on what should be a fun time for families over the bank holiday weekend."

The Round 'O' Jetty is a popular departure point for water bus tours and pleasure boat hire.