North West floods: £270,000 approved to help people affected by storms

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage showing the extent of flooding in Northern Ireland

More than £270,000 in emergency funds has been approved to help people affected by flooding in the north west.

Roads and bridges crumbled, cars were washed away and homes and businesses were destroyed in storms on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said the clean-up operation would continue over the weekend.

The council has received 560 requests for assistance and assessors have visited 90% of properties affected.

Flood Help Centres at YMCA Drumahoe and Eglinton Community Centre remain open.

Image copyright PA Image caption Londonderry residents described roads turning into rivers and cars floating past their windows

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has travelled to County Donegal, to see the devastation caused by the floods and meet residents and business owners.

"You have to see it to understand the scale of the damage that has been done," he said, adding that it was remarkable that no-one was killed or injured.