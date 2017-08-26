Belfast: Three women and baby escape injury in suspected arson

Image copyright NIFRS

Three women and a baby girl have escaped injury in a suspected arson attack in east Belfast.

The fire started at flats at Rosewood Park, Castlereagh, shortly after midnight.

It began in the main entrance hallway of the flats. A passer-by spotted the flames and raised the alarm.

Fire chief Brian Stanfield said people could have been killed in the blaze which began at about 00:40 BST.

"Heavy smoke and a fire in the main entrance hall was preventing the occupants from escaping," he said.

"Our control centre was on the phone to the people in the flats and moved them out to the balconies.

"When we arrived, the fire service put ladders up and rescued the people."