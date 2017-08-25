County Antrim: Italian tourist rescued from Carrick-a-Rede

Image caption The man is believed to have a leg injury and was taken to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine

An Italian tourist has been airlifted to safety by the coastguard from Carrick-a-Rede Island in County Antrim.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon, about 12:00 BST, between Ballycastle and Ballintoy.

The man is believed to have fallen and has a leg injury. He was taken to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

In an unrelated incident, about the same time, emergency services were called to the Giant's Causeway.

A Canadian woman banged her head on the rocks and was taken by ambulance to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Liam Colquhoun, from the coastguard, said: "We sent our Ballycastle and Coleraine teams down to the incident.

"Because the casualty was on the island itself we sent for our rescue 199 helicopter from Prestwick to come across.

"As they were heading for Carrick-a-Rede another call came in with reports that a woman had slipped on the rocks at the Causeway."

The air ambulance attended the incident at the Giant's Causeway, but reports from the scene indicated that it was no longer required so it stood down a few minutes later.