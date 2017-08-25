20 families rehoused after floods hit north-west

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage showing the extent of flooding in Northern Ireland

Twenty families have been rehoused in emergency accommodation after this week's floods in the north-west destroyed their homes.

Roads and bridges crumbled, cars were washed away and homes and businesses were destroyed in Wednesday's storms.

More than 100 people were rescued after 63% of August's average rainfall fell within nine hours.

Soldiers from the Irish army are being deployed in County Donegal on Friday to help with the clean-up operation.

Flash flooding meant more than 100 people had to be rescued from cars and houses in Donegal, Tyrone and Derry on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flood-hit communities are bracing themselves for more heavy rain: The Irish weather service Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for County Donegal until 18:00 local time, with "further spells of heavy rain expected".

A platoon of 30 soldiers will co-ordinate the clean-up effort with Donegal County Council officials in Inishowen, where the scale of the disaster was described as "unprecedented and catastrophic".

Image caption Flood damage to a family home in Derry

'Vulnerable'

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) said 26 of its properties in the Londonderry area were badly damaged.

Eddie Doherty from the NIHE said the people who had been rehoused were a mix of vulnerable people, young people and older people.

He said the NIHE had appealed to private landlords and estate agents to make vacant houses available to them.

Image caption Owners had to abandon their cars after being rescued

Image copyright PA Image caption Londonderry residents described roads turning into rivers and cars floating past

Agencies including the police, fire service, Northern Ireland Water, Rivers and Roads and local government teams were continuing to work on the clean-up operation, said the Department for Infrastructure.

More than 8,000 sandbags had been given out since Tuesday and stocks were being replenished, it said.

Rosemary Wright, who owns a damaged business in Eglinton which was not insured for flooding, said she was "devastated".

"If I have £100,000 it wouldn't cover the damage," she said.

"The whole of reception needs to be gutted and dug out. It's horrendous."

Image caption The clean up operation continues

On Wednesday politicians queried preparations ahead of the weather warnings.

The DfI said it would investigate any problems with the NI Direct floodline, after many complaints callers could not get through during the crisis.

Owen McGivern, head of operations for the Department for Infrastructure and Rivers, said there were questions to be answered, and that the flood line number's performance would be reviewed.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption A bridge collapsed in Church Street, Claudy, County Londonderry

An emergency payment has been made available to flood victims, which will provide affected householders with up to £1,000 for refurbishments, following inspections by council officials.

But the SDLP say the scheme should be extended to include non-domestic properties like businesses, community and sporting organisations.