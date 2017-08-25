Two men arrested over loyalist activity in Londonderry
Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with violent loyalist activity in Londonderry.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in the city on Friday and is being held in relation to a shooting at a house in Bond Street in December 2016.
The second man, aged 44, was arrested in Belfast in relation to a number of terrorism offences.
Both men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.