Pig's head left on Newtownards Islamic centre doorstep

A pig's head has been left on the doorstep of an Islamic centre in Newtownards.

Graffiti was also painted on a wall of the building and the incidents are being treated as hate crimes.

Police said the pig's head was reported to them at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday and the graffiti at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.

They have appealed for anyone with any information about the incidents to contact them.