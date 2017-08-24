SSE Airtricity customers face price hike

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The company says the increase is due to external pressures

SSE Airtricity is increasing household electricity prices by 7.5% from 1 October.

The company is the second largest energy supplier in Northern Ireland, and this is its first price increase in more than four years.

It said the increase is due to factors including wholesale energy costs, which are affected by global energy markets.

Last week, Power NI, the largest local supplier, said it was increasing prices by 5.6%.

SSE Airtricity said the price change means a typical household customer will see electricity costs rise by around £2.75 per month, or around 9p per day.

SSE director of home energy David Manning said the company was focused on delivering value and service to customers.

"Having consistently delivered price decreases to our customers in recent years today's decision is not taken lightly and is the result of increasing costs outside of our control," he said.