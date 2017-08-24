Northern Ireland floods: Clean up and questions

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage showing the extent of flooding in Northern Ireland

As the clean-up operation continues in the flood-hit north west, questions are being asked about the response of the authorities.

Roads and bridges crumbled, cars were washed away and homes and businesses were destroyed in storms.

More than 100 people were rescued from their cars and homes after 63% of August's average rainfall fell within nine hours.

Politicians have queried preparations ahead of the weather warnings.

Sinn Féin's northern leader Michelle O'Neill said the process of rebuilding would require a "robust and concerted approach across several different government departments".

"Clearly questions need to be answered about the state of preparedness and the response of some statutory agencies," she added.

Image copyright PA Image caption Residents described roads turning into rivers and cars floating past

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood tweeted: "Families and businesses struggling to cope and big questions for statutory agencies. Where was the preparation?"

DUP leader Arlene Foster travelled to Drumahoe in Londonderry to meet victims.

She also tweeted that said she had spoken to David Sterling, the interim head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, about the government response.

Image copyright AWS Tyres Image caption A van teeters on the edge of a huge hole in the road at Quigley's Point in County Donegal

John Kelpie, chief executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the quantity of rainfall was well in excess of what had been forecast.

"We have established a council presence in the two major areas affected - Drumahoe and Eglinton," he added. "We have up to 30 environmental health officers doing door to door knocks, checking on properties."

No flights

As torrential downpours led to flash floods, the rescue services dealt with more than 400 emergency calls.

Families have been left homeless after their houses were damaged by flood water and raw sewage, and numerous roads remain blocked in the worst-affected areas of counties Derry, Tyrone and Donegal.

The Department for Infrastructure said hundreds of staff from across several agencies were working to reopen roads, pump water, and clean up residential homes and business properties.

In other developments:

Derry City Airport remains closed but check-in desks are due to reopen at 13:00 BST on Thursday

About 600 NI Electricity customers are still without power

Help centres set up at the YMCA in Drumahoe and the Eglinton Community Centre will reopen at 08:00

Derry City and Strabane District Council said its officers dealt with more than 230 requests for assistance on Wednesday

Department of Infrastructure says more than 30 roads have so far been affected

55,000 chickens at the Moy Park processing farm were killed in flash flooding, the News Letter reported

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption A bridge collapsed on the Camlough Road, near Carrickmore, in County Tyrone

An emergency payment has been made available to flood victims, which will provide affected householders with up to £1,000 for refurbishments, following inspections by council officials.

But the SDLP say the scheme should be extended to include non-domestic properties like businesses, community and sporting organisations.