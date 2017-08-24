GCSE results day for thousands of NI pupils

Image copyright PA Image caption For the first time, some pupils will be given the new 9-1 grades

About 30,000 students in Northern Ireland get their GCSE exam results on Thursday.

Pupils will be able to pick up their grades from 09:00 BST and many will go to their schools to do so.

For the first time, a small number of pupils in Northern Ireland will get their grades as numbers in 9-1 form rather than A*-G grades.

That is due to changes to GCSE grading being phased in by English exam boards.

A quarter of pupils in Northern Ireland sit some GCSE exams through English boards.

About 1,000 pupils here will therefore get their English Literature and maths results in 9-1 form, where 9 is the highest mark and 1 the lowest.

Image caption Will boys close the performance gap on girls?

The overall GCSE results for Northern Ireland will be available from 09:30 BST on Thursday.

They are expected to show that - as at A-level - NI students continue to outperform their counterparts in England and Wales.

In 2016, for instance, A* to C grades were achieved in 79.1% of GCSE entries in Northern Ireland.

That compared to 66.9% in England and Wales.

There were also increases in the number of candidates getting A* and A grades in 2016.

Image copyright PA Image caption Many pupils will go to school to pick up their results

There will also be interest in whether boys close the performance gap on girls, and which subjects are most popular.

In 2016, for instance, 75.3% of entries from boys got A* to C grades compared to 82.9% of entries from girls.

Maths and English were the most popular GCSE subjects in 2016, followed by Religious Studies and English Literature.

There has also been a steady rise in the proportion of entries in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) related subjects in recent years.

