Lisburn cannabis seizure: Three charged with drugs offences
- 23 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been charged with a number of drug offences following the seizure of cannabis with a street value of £380,000.
Police arrested a 48-year-old man and two women, aged 29 and 63, after stopping two vehicles in Ferguson Drive, Lisburn, on Tuesday.
They have been charged with offences including possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.
They are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.