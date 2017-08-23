Lisburn cannabis seizure: Three charged with drugs offences

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The cannabis was seized by police on Tuesday afternoon

Three people have been charged with a number of drug offences following the seizure of cannabis with a street value of £380,000.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man and two women, aged 29 and 63, after stopping two vehicles in Ferguson Drive, Lisburn, on Tuesday.

They have been charged with offences including possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

They are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.