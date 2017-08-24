Health service savings consultation to be launched

Image copyright PA Image caption Public meetings will be held by the five health trusts at noon on Thursday

People in NI will be asked what cuts they would make to health and social care in a cost-savings exercise spread across the five health trusts.

In an unprecedented move, the trusts are to put their savings plans out to public consultation.

They have been asked by the Department of Health to deliver savings of £70m.

The BBC understands the proposals are seen as a temporary measure to bridge the gap until the end of the financial year in March 2018.

The proposals could be reversed should the Stormont government return and a health minister be appointed.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Department of Health says an ageing population is one of the challenges its faces

The power-sharing institutions collapsed in January and Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government, or a health minister, since.

Public meetings will take place at 12:00 BST at Knockbracken Healthcare Park in Belfast, Craigavon Hospital, Ulster Hospital, Antrim Area Hospital and Altnagelvin Hospital.

The public will then have the opportunity to comment on the draft savings during a six-week consultation.

Image copyright PA

Analysis: What form could cuts take?

This move, described as "savings" by civil servants, will see cuts to already-stretched essential services.

The cuts will undoubtedly affect the hiring of temporary staff including locums and agency workers.

Fewer nurses and doctors will result in ward closures and services being reduced, all of which will impact even further on hospital waiting lists.

Domiciliary care staff are also likely to be affected, which will mean fewer care packages for the elderly and vulnerable in the community.

While targeting temporary employees is expected to be a common theme across the plans, those trusts that rely heavily on locum staff to run a particular service may suggest the need to temporarily close it.

The Department of Health said the "financial challenge remains significant due to inflation, an increasing and ageing population and the cost of new treatments and patient expectations".

"The Health and Social Care service cannot spend money it does not have and savings must be applied to this year's budget in order to achieve financial balance in 2017/2018," said the department.

"In this financial year, trusts are required to generate plans to deliver savings of £70m in order to address the funding gap."

What remains unclear is what will happen in the eventuality of an executive not being in place by the end of the consultation period.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Department of Health's annual budget is £70bn

No executive means no health minister to make decisions.

However in that eventuality, power may lie with the permanent secretary of the Department of Finance and Personnel to implement temporary measures.

Of course, another scenario may include the role of a direct rule minister.

In 2014, the Department of Health attempted to make cuts but the targeting of local services resulted in public protests and the threat of judicial reviews.

Many of the proposals were reversed, with then DUP Health Minister Edwin Poots saying he could not implement the cuts as they threatened patient safety.

The £70m of cuts being sought this time may sound considerable but, as part of an annual budget of £5bn, the figure is conservative.

Nevertheless, health trust executives would prefer to be spending £70m, as opposed to cutting services.