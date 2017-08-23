House in County Down is damaged in lightning strike

Image copyright Gareth McGreevy Image caption The roof of the house was damaged as a result of the incident

A man from County Down whose parents' house was struck by lightning during storms on Tuesday night has said it was "like a bomb had gone off".

Gareth McGreevy said the family were watching television in the property on Drumnaconagher Road, between Crossgar and Ballynahinch, when there "was a massive explosion".

He said damage was caused to the roof of the house and lights fell off a ceiling.

Mr McGreevy said it was "terrifying".

"We were watching television waiting on the Rose of Tralee result and there was a massive explosion," he added.

"A phone flew off the wall, it was like a bomb had gone off.

"There was an eerie silence and you could smell the burning.

"We didn't realise that the roof had been struck until about 15 minutes later when we had a walk around and saw all the debris."

Image caption Mr McGreevy said power had now been restored to the property

Mr McGreevy said there were three holes in the roof of the property.

He added that the roof tiles "were in smithereens" and had fallen on top of his sister's car.

He said that when they called the fire and rescue service they advised the family to leave the property "until they arrived to take a look at it".

"They were fantastic when they arrived," Mr McGreevy added.

"They looked around the house for any fire hazards and some worked to help cover the roof.

"Power has been restored. We've cleared the damage from outside, but now we just have to fix the house.

"It was terrifying. It was a surreal experience, something I'd hate for anyone to go through."