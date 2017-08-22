Kasabian cancel Belfast gig due to illness

Image caption Kasabian said they made the announcement "with great regret"

Rock band Kasabian have cancelled a concert in Belfast shortly before they were due to take to the stage on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Twitter, the band said it was "with great regret, due to illness, we cannot perform at Customs House Belfast".

Concert goers had gathered at Custom House Square before the cancellation was announced.

Organisers said they were working to re-schedule the concert.

"Due to a last-minute illness we regret that the band have had to cancel tonight's show," they said.

"We are working at this minute on scheduling a new date for Belfast. We will communicate with all ticket buyers via Ticketmaster and on the Custom House Square social media.

"Tickets will remain valid for the new date. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The band were due to play as part of a series of concerts at Custom House Square.