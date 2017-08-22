Cannabis worth £380,000 seized in Lisburn

Image copyright PSNI Image caption A 46-year-old man and two women, aged 29 and 63, were arrested after the cannabis seizure

Police have arrested three people after cannabis with a street value of £380,000 was seized in Lisburn.

A 48-year-old man and two women, aged 29 and 63, were arrested after police stopped two vehicles in Ferguson Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The cannabis was seized by police on Tuesday afternoon

Det Insp Pete Mullan said: "All three individuals remain in custody this evening assisting us with our enquiries."