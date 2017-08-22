Northern Ireland

Newtownbutler crash: Passenger dies after being critically hurt

A 21-year-old man has died after being critically injured in a crash that killed another man on Sunday.

The man died on Tuesday after being taken to hospital following the crash on the Clones Road in Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh.

The 22-year-old driver died at the scene of the collision.

A third man, also in his 20s, was hurt, but his injuries were not life-threatening.