Man admits supplied drugs to Omagh woman who died

Image caption The woman was found dead in a flat on Meelmore Drive in Omagh at the weekend

A 24-year-old man who has admitted supplying drugs to a young Omagh woman a day before she was found dead has been remanded in custody.

The woman's body was found in a flat in Meelmore Drive in the County Tyrone town on Saturday.

Matthew Darryl Taylor, of Meelmore Drive, faces a total of 10 charges.

They include the possession and supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, namely ecstasy, cannabis and diazepam.

He is also facing a further charge in connection with selling or supplying the prescription-only drug, Lyrica.

Mr Taylor appeared at Fermanagh Magistrates' Court on Monday for a bail application, which was opposed by the police.

A PSNI detective constable told the court the deceased had been involved in an "on-off relationship" with the defendant for the past year.

Ecstasy found

An eyewitness told the police that the deceased had attended a house party late on Thursday night and in the early hours of Friday.

The witness alleged Mr Taylor had arrived at the house "with different bags of drugs", and supplied a number of ecstasy tablets to her, the court heard.

As a result of what the witness had said, police spoke to the defendant.

He told officers that he had seen the woman on Friday morning and admitted that he had supplied Class C drugs to her, but would not say where he got them.

After he was arrested, a police search found quantities of suspected ecstasy and cannabis.

During interview, Mr Taylor claimed these drugs were for his own personal use.

The police objected to bail due to the risk of further offending.

During cross-examination, the detective constable confirmed she was not aware of the port-mortem examination results, adding that this was scheduled to take place later on Monday.

'Chilling example'

A defence solicitor told the court his client wished to convey his sympathies to the family of the deceased at this stage.

The solicitor said Mr Taylor, who admitted to being a drug user, was "very upset".

The solicitor told the court his client accepted that he supplied drugs to the deceased, but added that there was nothing to suggest he was involved in the wholesale dealing of drugs to the wider community.

A district judge said it was clearly a tragic case that was a "chilling example" of the dangers of the illicit use of drugs.

The judge said the defendant, who was "sadly known" to the deceased, had provided her with drugs that had led to her "untimely and sudden demise".

The judge said that Mr Taylor suffered from some form of drug addiction and had other offences on his record as a result of a failure to deal with that issue.

Refusing bail, he expressed his fear that, if released, the defendant would be unable to deal with his addiction issue and attempt to re-involve himself in that behaviour.

Mr Taylor was remanded in custody to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a possible compassionate bail application.