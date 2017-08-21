Dundrod 150 Motorcycle crash racer Gavin Lupton dies

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Lupton competed at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, as well as the Ulster Grand Prix, in recent years

A motorbike racer critically injured in the Dundrod 150 race earlier this month has died.

Gavin Lupton was 37 and from Otley in Yorkshire.

He was critically injured during a challenge race at the County Antrim event on Thursday 10 August. No other riders were involved.

Jamie Hodson, 35, from Wigan, Lancashire, was fatally injured in the Dundrod 150 in a separate crash on the same day.

Another rider, Stephen Lynd from Northern Ireland, was critically injured the day before.

Mr Lupton competed at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, as well as the Ulster Grand Prix, in recent years.

He also raced at Irish national road race meetings during his career.

In a statement, Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club said: "Gavin, also known as 'Luppy', was an experienced and popular rider who had been competing at the Ulster Grand Prix since 2015.

"The Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to Gavin's family, friends and team, and requests that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with his passing."

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Tim Morrow, passed on the council's condolences to Mr Lupton's family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Gavin's wife Hannah, his family and friends at this very difficult time," he said.