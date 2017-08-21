Maghaberry prison officer 'key player in crime gang'

Image caption The charges follow an investigation into trafficking of prohibited items into Maghaberry prison

A serving prison officer was a "key player in a large organised crime gang", a court has heard.

Stephen Brian Martin, an officer at Maghaberry Prison, appeared in court in Lisburn charged with possessing and supplying drugs inside the prison.

The 23-year-old is charged with a total of 16 offences - including conspiracy to supply class A, B and C drugs - and with intent to supply.

Those drugs included cocaine, cannabis and anabolic steroids.

He is also charged with misconduct in public office.

Dressed in a suit, the bearded prison officer said he understood the charges against him. Bail was refused.

Drugs in boots

The court heard that when he was stopped during a police operation as he arrived for work last Friday, Mr Martin initially refused to be searched until the prison liaison officer was present.

Giving evidence, a detective constable said the accused later agreed to be searched, and had removed two packages from his boots, indicated they were drugs, and said he was acting under duress.

The court heard Mr Martin subsequently told detectives he had been forced to collect drugs from the mother of a prisoner, and deliver them to her son.

The police detective told the court that drugs and other related paraphernalia had been found at the home of the accused.

An examination of his phone indicated he was using and dealing in drugs both outside and inside the prison, said the detective.

Two women, aged 55 and 26, were arrested as part of the same police investigation at the prison, and have been released on bail pending further inquiries.