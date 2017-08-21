Ashbrooke Care Home closed over 'serious risk to life'

Image caption Ashbrooke Care Home in Enniskillen is operated by Runwood Homes

"Systemic care failings" that posed a "serous risk to life" have led to the closure of a care home in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) took the decision after an unannounced inspection at Ashbrooke Care Home last Wednesday.

The home is operated by Runwood Homes.

It said staff had not been given the opportunity to "address any concerns" the RQIA had with Ashbrooke Care Home.

The RQIA said it was liaising with authorities to organise "appropriate alternative care arrangements" for residents at the home.

The regulator's chief executive Olive Macleod said the "urgent unannounced inspection" at Ashbrooke came after the RQIA received "safeguarding concerns" the previous day.

"During RQIA's inspection, we found systemic care failings and concerns in relation to the management of the home.

"The RQIA considered that there was a serious risk to the life, health and wellbeing of all those living at Ashbrooke Care Home, and that assurances from the provider were not sufficient to address the risks identified."

Ms Macleod said the RQIA received an urgent order to cancel the registration of Ashbrooke Care Home with immediate effect last Friday.

"The ongoing safety and wellbeing of every patient and resident at this home is of paramount importance to RQIA," she said.

"We are currently liaising with relevant authorities, including the Western Health and Social Care Trust, to ensure that as a matter of priority, appropriate, alternative care arrangements are put in place for those living at Ashbrooke Care Home in Enniskillen."

In a statement, Runwood Homes said it "was not given any prior notification of the enforcement action" the RQIA intended to take.

"A previous unannounced care inspection of the home by RQIA on 15 May 2017 had found that there was evidence of safe delivery of care and no enforcement action resulted from the findings of that inspection," it said.

"There has not, therefore, been any opportunity for Runwood staff to engage with RQIA to address any concerns that they had with regard to the running of Ashbrooke Care Home.

"Runwood are currently working very closely with the Western Health and Social Care Trust and other stakeholders to ensure that care delivery is provided in a person-centred and safe manner throughout this difficult time for Ashbrooke Care Home.

"Ensuring that residents of Ashbrooke Care Home receive high quality nursing and residential care is of upmost importance to us."

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust said: "This is a very difficult situation and time for the residents concerned and their families.

"As an interim measure the trust will work alongside the management of the home to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the residents which remains the trust's priority."