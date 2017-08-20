Man attacked in 'serious assault' in north Belfast

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The incident happened in Parkend Street at about 20:15 BST on Saturday

A 36-year-old man has been admitted to hospital after a serious assault in north Belfast.

It happened in Parkend Street at about 20:15 BST on Saturday.

The man was assaulted with a bottle and suffered head injuries as well as a number of deep cuts to his arms and back. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sgt Stephen Gardiner said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw the suspect in the area at the time.

"He left the address around 20:20 and was seen heading towards Alexandra Park".

A 35-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assisting an offender. She is currently in custody.