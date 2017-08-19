Prison officer charged over drugs find at Maghaberry

Image caption The charges follow an investigation into trafficking of prohibited items into Maghaberry prison

A 23-year-old man, who is understood to be a prison officer, has been charged with 16 offences including conspiracy to supply class A, B and C drugs.

It follows an investigation by the PSNI's criminal investigation branch into the trafficking of prohibited items into Maghaberry prison.

He is also charged with possessing class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply and misconduct in public office.

The man is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' court on Monday.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 55-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman who were arrested as part of the same investigation have been released on bail pending further enquiries.