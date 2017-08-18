Saintfield Road, Belfast, reopens after crash
The part of the Saintfield Road, near Carryduff, County Down, which was closed after a crash, has now reopened.
The closure was in place at the road's junction with the Old Saintfield Road.
Police asked motorists to seek an alternative route.
The Saintfield Road in Carryduff has reopened at the junction of the Old Saintfield Road following an earlier RTC.— PSNI Road Policing (@PSNITraffic) August 18, 2017
