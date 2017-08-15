Lesley-Ann McCarragher: Second accused cannot be found

Image copyright City of Armagh High School Image caption Lesley-Ann McCarragher, 19, died last April after being hit by a car on the Monaghan Road in Armagh

A second man accused of causing the death of a jogger cannot be found, a court has been told.

Lesley-Ann McCarragher, 19, died last April after being hit by a car on the Monaghan Road in Armagh.

18-year-old Nathan Finn, from the Keady Road, has already been charged with causing her death, having no driver's licence and driving while uninsured.

The court was told a second man, who was to appear in court on Tuesday, could not be located.

The second man cannot be named for legal reasons.

Both men are charged with causing the teenager's death by dangerous driving.