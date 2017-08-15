Green MLA Clare Bailey takes DUP's Edwin Poots to task over tweet

From the section

Image caption Clare Bailey said Mr Poots' comment was 'grossly offensive'

The Green Party has made an official complaint against former health minister Edwin Poots over a tweet.

Clare Bailey, MLA, complained to the Assembly standards commissioner about the tweet which, she said, associated the LGBTQ community with paedophilia.

Mr Poots was commenting on an article speculating that Prince George was "a gay icon".

"Making children an icon of sexuality today, pedophilia [sic] tomorrow. Absolutely disgusting," he tweeted.

Ms Bailey said 5,000 people signed a petition calling for action against the DUP MLA over his remark which she said was "grossly offensive".

She has called for a full investigation.