New arrest over IRA murder of nun and officers in Armagh

From the section

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Three police officers and a nun were killed when a landmine hidden in a culvert was detonated on 24 July 1990

Detectives investigating the 1990 IRA murders of three police officers and a nun have made a second arrest.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at Belfast International Airport on Monday morning.

Police said he was being questioned over a number of offences, including the four murders.

The officers and nun were killed when a landmine hidden in a culvert on the Killylea Road in Armagh was detonated on 24 July 1990.

The victims were Sister Catherine Dunne, Constable William Hanson, Reserve Constable Joshua Willis and Reserve Constable David Sterrit.

A 55-year-old man arrested last week over the murders was later released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.