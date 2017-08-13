Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Newry

From the section

A 66-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash on the Warrenpoint Road in Newry, County Down.

The motorcycle he was steering was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery towing a caravan.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 12:30 BST.

The Warrenpoint Road remains closed from the junction of William Street and Kilmorey Street to the Greenbank roundabout.

Police have appealed for information about the crash.