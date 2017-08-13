Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Newry
- 13 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 66-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash on the Warrenpoint Road in Newry, County Down.
The motorcycle he was steering was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery towing a caravan.
Police said the incident happened shortly before 12:30 BST.
The Warrenpoint Road remains closed from the junction of William Street and Kilmorey Street to the Greenbank roundabout.
Police have appealed for information about the crash.