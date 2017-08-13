Northern Ireland

Body is discovered in River Foyle

Foyle Search and Rescue Image copyright Foyle Search and Rescue
Image caption The body was recovered as Foyle Search and Rescue conducted searches of the river (archive picture)

A body has been found in the River Foyle in Londonderry.

It was recovered as Foyle Search and Rescue conducted searches of the river on Sunday.

Police say a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

The death is not thought to be suspicious.

