Body is discovered in River Foyle

From the section

Image copyright Foyle Search and Rescue Image caption The body was recovered as Foyle Search and Rescue conducted searches of the river (archive picture)

A body has been found in the River Foyle in Londonderry.

It was recovered as Foyle Search and Rescue conducted searches of the river on Sunday.

Police say a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

The death is not thought to be suspicious.