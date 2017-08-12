Part of M2 closed in both directions
The M2 has been closed in both directions following a crash.
The one vehicle collision happened on Saturday afternoon.
The road is closed between Sandyknowles and Greencastle and emergency services are at the scene.
The closure is causing long delays.