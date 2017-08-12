Apprentice Boys demonstration takes place in Londonderry

Image caption Around 145 bands are taking part in the parade

The annual Apprentice Boys demonstration is taking place in Londonderry.

Ahead of the main procession, marchers and bands parade around the city's historic walls.

It is one of the biggest parades held in Northern Ireland and marks the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in 1689.

Thousands of supporters from across NI and Britain have turned out to watch the 145 bands taking part.

Image caption A wreath was laid at the Diamond in Derry

Having completed a circuit of the walls, members of the Apprentice Boys made their way to the Diamond for a wreath laying ceremony.

A thanksgiving service, "to give thanks to God for the deliverance of the city," will then be held at St. Columb's Cathedral.