Northern Ireland

Young boy dies after being hit by car

Police tape Image copyright PA

A young boy has died after being knocked down by a car in County Armagh, police have said.

The incident happened in Dobsons Way in Bessbrook on Friday morning.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact officers in Newry by calling 101, quoting reference number 399 of 11/08/17.