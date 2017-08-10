Man held over IRA murders of nun and officers in Armagh

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Three police officers and a nun were killed when a landmine hidden in a culvert was detonated on 24 July 1990

A man has been arrested over a 1990 IRA bomb attack in which three police officers and a Catholic nun were killed.

The 55-year-old was arrested in Armagh on Thursday morning.

He is being questioned about a number of offences including the murder of the officers and nun.

They were killed when a landmine hidden in a culvert on the Killylea Road in Armagh was detonated on 24 July 1990.

The victims were Sr Catherine Dunne, Constable William Hanson, Reserve Constable Joshua Willis and Reserve Constable David Sterrit.