Residents 'let down' over Belfast bonfires says Sinn Féin

Image caption There were reports of minor trouble in the New Lodge area on Tuesday night

Sinn Féin has condemned the actions of youths during anti-internment bonfires, after reports that police and cars were attacked for a second night in Belfast.

The party's north Belfast councillor, JJ Magee, said he understood two cars were set alight in the New Lodge and one petrol bomb was thrown at police.

The republican bonfires mark the anniversary of internment in 1971.

Mr Magee said New Lodge residents did not want the bonfire and had been "let down" by the statutory authorities.

Earlier this month, Sinn Féin succeeding in getting the council to agree to remove material from bonfires that posed a risk to safety.

However, violence flared in the Markets area of the city on Monday afternoon, hours after council contractors took away bonfire material from the area.

On Tuesday, the council told the BBC that the contractor was no longer in place.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee said New Lodge residents did not want the bonfire

Mr Magee said it is his understanding that the contractor pulled out on Monday "because of the trouble in the Markets".

The New Lodge bonfire, which is close to high rise flats, was lit around midnight on Tuesday.

"We're very, very disappointed as a community," Mr Magee said.

"The residents who live cheek-by-jowl with this bonfire, who wanted it lifted, who wanted it removed, were again let down for the third year in a row when the statutory agencies couldn't fulfil their part of the agreement and lift this bonfire wood."