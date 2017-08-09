Londonderry: Man shot four times by gang

Image caption Police cordoned off part of Lisfannon Park on Tuesday night

A man has been shot four times by a gang of masked men in a paramilitary-style attack in Londonderry.

The shooting happened in Lisfannon Park in the Bogside after 21:30 BST on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with wounds to his legs and abdomen. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have described the attack by four men as "brutal and horrific" and have appealed for information.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan condemned the shooting and said Bogside residents "do not want these actions taking place on their streets".

"Its clear those responsible have nothing to offer society and are at war with the community," she added.

"There can be no justification for such actions and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it forward to the police."