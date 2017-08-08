Northern Ireland house-building sees more growth

Image copyright Press Association Image caption In 2016/17, work started on a total of 7,724 new houses, the best performance since 2010/11

Building work started on more than 1,800 new houses in Northern Ireland in the first quarter of 2017, according to the latest official figures.

That is up 16% on the same period last year, when work began on around 1,600 new houses.

The large majority of the 2017 housing starts, 1,699, were in the private sector.

In 2016/17 work started on a total of 7,724 new houses, the best performance since 2010/11.

That compares to more than 15,000 starts in 2005, which was the peak year.

A housing start refers to the beginning of work on a residential property, such as the laying of foundations.