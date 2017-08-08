Belfast and Enniskillen cannabis finds lead to three arrests

Image copyright Pacemaker

A 64-year-old woman has been arrested after £100,000 of cannabis was found at a house in Enniskillen on Monday night.

The drugs were found in a follow-up search after £150,000 of cannabis was discovered at a house on south Belfast's Donegall Road.

Two men, aged 62 and 74, were arrested during the Belfast search. Two cars and a number of mobile phones were also seized.

All three of those arrested remain in custody.