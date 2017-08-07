Belfast cannabis find leads to two arrests
- 7 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Two men have been arrested after a large quantity of cannabis was found in Belfast on Monday.
The men, aged 62 and 74, were arrested at a property on the Donegall Road.
Cannabis, with a street value of £150,000, was seized along with two cars and a number of mobile phones.