Labour Party in Northern Ireland hit by committee resignations

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Labour has said if a member is found to support or be a member of another political party, they face automatic exclusion

Eight members of the local Labour Party are to resign from its Northern Ireland Executive Committee.

The eight include the chair and vice chair of the local party.

The members said they decided to step down due to concern about "a small minority", who they claim support other political groups but are "secretly organising" within Labour.

They said these activities by a "vocal and troublesome element" are contrary to the Labour Party's rulebook.

The eight intend to remain as Labour Party members and want to work with the Shadow Secretary of State Owen Smith during what they described as a testing time for the local party.

Their statement did not specify which other parties they referred to, but they are understood to be concerned about the activity of supporters of other local left-wing groups.