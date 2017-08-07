Vehicles attacked in Belfast's Markets
- 7 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A number of cars have been damaged in the Markets area of central Belfast.
Vehicles were attacked with stones, paint and some set on fire during trouble on Monday afternoon. The fires are now out.
Police said they received reports "of a group of young people throwing stones and damaging cars in the Stewart Street area".
A number of police Land Rovers remain at the scene.