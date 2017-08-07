Northern Ireland

Vehicles attacked in Belfast's Markets

Car burning Markets
Image caption Some vehicles are understood to have been set alight during the trouble

A number of cars have been damaged in the Markets area of central Belfast.

Vehicles were attacked with stones, paint and some set on fire during trouble on Monday afternoon. The fires are now out.

Police said they received reports "of a group of young people throwing stones and damaging cars in the Stewart Street area".

A number of police Land Rovers remain at the scene.
Image caption Smoke can be seen from Belfast Central railway station