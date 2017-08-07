Tyrone and Armagh GAA fans train fight investigated

Image copyright Translink Image caption The incident happened on an Enterprise train between Dublin and Belfast (library picture)

Clashes between Tyrone and Armagh GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) fans on the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise train are being investigated by Translink.

It happened on the 20:50 train on Saturday, after Tyrone beat Armagh in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals at Croke Park in Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called and boarded the train at Drogheda at about 22:20 local time. No arrests were made.

Translink said "some passengers were involved in an affray on board".

A gardai spokesperson said: "Irish Rail staff contacted gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station to inform them that there was a disturbance on board a Belfast-bound train," a garda spokesperson added.

'Passengers removed'

"Gardaí arrived on the scene and boarded the train. They spoke to a number of passengers and calmed the situation down.

"No complaints were made and no arrests took place. The train departed a short time later without further incident."

Translink said that gardaí were called after a train manager raised concerns.

"The train stopped at Drogheda to allow them (gardaí) to board and deal with the situation," a Translink spokesperson said.

"A number of passengers were removed and the gardaí continued to travel on the train to Dundalk.

"The incident resulted in a delay to the Enterprise service arriving into Belfast."

The Translink spokesperson added that "three other special trains operated from Dublin to Belfast without incident".

In a statement, the Ulster GAA noted that there were no arrests in relation to the incident.

"There were 80,000 people at Croke Park on Saturday who travelled, sat together at the game, and enjoyed each other's company," a spokesperson added.

"For some individual to misbehave, it is difficult to legislate for that."