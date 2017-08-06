Man arrested over Lurgan murder

From the section

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 45-year-old man in Lurgan, County Armagh.

The death, which happened at a property on Victoria Street, was reported to police shortly after 1415 BST on Sunday.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He remains in police custody.