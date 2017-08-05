Man seriously hurt after being hit by car

Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Dunmurry, County Antrim.

It happened at about 01:40 BST on Saturday at the junction of Glebe Road and Upper Dunmurry Lane.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash.

Srgt Tom Donnelly said: "The driver of the car involved in the collision, a man in his sixties, was arrested and questioned but has since been released on police bail."