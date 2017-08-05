Three charged after north Belfast stabbing

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Police were called to the scene of the assault on the Antrim Road

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with a stabbing in north Belfast on Friday.

The 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man have been charged with attempted murder and a number of other offences.

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with affray, two counts of assault on police, attempted criminal damage and resisting police

The assault took place on the Antrim Road close to Duncairn Avenue and was reported to police at about 08:30 BST.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital.