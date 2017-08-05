Leo Varadkar set to conclude Northern Ireland visit at Belfast Pride event

Image caption Leo Varadkar makes a speech at Queen's University during his visit to Northern Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will conclude his first official visit to Northern Ireland by attending a Belfast Pride breakfast event on Saturday.

Mr Varadkar, who is the Republic of Ireland's first openly gay leader, has said he was going as a "gesture of solidarity".

He has also said he supports changing the law that bans same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

It is the only place in the UK where the ban still exists.

In 2015, the Republic of Ireland voted to legalise same-sex marriage in a referendum.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Belfast Pride parade on Saturday afternoon, although Mr Vardakar has said he was not able to attend the main event because he had a prior commitment.

He also told the BBC that his presence at the Pride event was "not an attempt to unsettle anyone nor is it an attempt to interfere" in the laws of Northern Ireland.

Image copyright PA Image caption Leo Varadkar, pictured at a Dublin Pride event, is Ireland's first openly gay taoiseach

"Rather it is a gesture of solidarity, and restarting the fact that I and my government support equality before the law and individual freedom for all citizens and that is the case not just on the island of Ireland - it would be the case in any part of the world."

He also said he was pleased that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Gardaí (Irish police) would be marching in the parade in uniform for the first time.

"Doesn't that say something really good about Northern Ireland and the way it has developed as a society in the past 10 or 20 years?" he added.

On Friday, the first day of Mr Vardakar's visit, he called for "unique solutions" to preserve the relationship between the UK and the European Union after Brexit.

During a speech at Queen's University in Belfast he also warned "the clock is ticking" in Brexit negotations and that "every single aspect of life in Northern Ireland could be affected" when the UK leaves the European Union.

On Friday afternoon, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) met members of Northern Ireland's political parties, including representatives from the DUP, Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance.

His meeting with DUP leader Arlene Foster came days after a row between the party and the taoiseach over the Irish border post-Brexit.

But Mrs Foster told the BBC she had thanked the taoiseach for "discounting" the idea of a border along the Irish sea.