Man, 71, dies in Lisburn car crash
- 4 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 71-year-old man has died following a car accident in Country Antrim.
He was the driver of a car which crashed at Warren Gardens, Lisburn, at about 10:30 BST on Friday.
No other vehicle was involved.
The road remains closed as a police investigation continues.